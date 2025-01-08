AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Pakistan

British High Commissioner calls on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:28pm

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with the Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday, APP reported.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized that Pakistan values its relationship with Britain, which is grounded in shared goals for global peace and security.

UK likely to ink FTA with Pakistan

He noted that a significant number of Pakistani expatriates in the UK serve as a vital link between the two countries.

The minister expressed hope that ongoing defense cooperation through established forums would lead to tangible progress in this area between the two nations.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current collaboration and underscored the importance of further strengthening their ties.

