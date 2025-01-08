AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-08

Malir Expressway project to be a gift for Karachiites: Ghani

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the Malir Expressway project is going to be a gift for the people of Karachi from the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The Local Government Minister stated this on Tuesday while visiting the under-construction phase-I of the Malir Expressway project.

Ghani mentioned that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would inaugurate phase-I of the project in the next few days.

The Local Government Minister along with the Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, inspected the entire portion of phase-I along with its link roads. They also reviewed the toll plazas and their machines for the project.

The Local Government Minister mentioned that this expressway was 38 kilometres long and its other phases would be completed by the next year.

The project will provide connectivity from Qayyumabad to Khathore.

He said that phase-I would provide speedy highway connectivity from Qayyumabad to Shah Faisal Colony.

The construction of the toll plazas for phase-I is also in the final stage and after completion of this work, the project will be opened to vehicular traffic. Ghani said the Malir Expressway would facilitate the easy and fast commute of the citizens from one part of the city to another.

He mentioned that businessmen and industrialists would be the prime beneficiaries of the project, and said the Malir Expressway would serve as a milestone in the efforts of the Sindh government to build modern infrastructure for Karachiites.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Sindh Government for Local Government Department, Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, and Malir Expressway, Niaz Soomro, were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saeed Ghani PPP Sindh Government Karachiites Malir Expressway Project

