AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-08

‘Businessmen fully support PM’s economic plan’

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:23am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that the business community across the country unconditionally supports Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's national economic plan.

After pulling the country out of the economic turmoil and tackling the threat of default, the prime minister and his team have inaugurated a five-year national economic plan “Uraan Pakistan” with a new determination.

This plan has given hope to the public and the business community, he said.

He said that this plan is the prime minister’s New Year's gift and a guarantee of a bright future.

He added that the plan included points regarding export promotion, environment, energy, equality, and empowerment, with exports being the most important.

He said the government wants sustainable economic growth by promoting exports. At the same time, the size of the economy will be increased to one trillion dollars.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that national unity and harmony are indispensable for the success of this plan, and everyone’s consensus is necessary for its completion.

He remarked that to make the country an economic power, cooperation between the federal government, provinces, and all partners is required, as is learning from the mistakes of the past so that they are not repeated.

He said that due to wrong policies, the resource-rich country is forced to beg repeatedly, which has become an obstacle to its development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain PM Shehbaz Sharif economic plan Businessmen Uraan Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

‘Businessmen fully support PM’s economic plan’

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories