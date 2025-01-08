‘Businessmen fully support PM’s economic plan’

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that the business community across the country unconditionally supports Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's national economic plan.

After pulling the country out of the economic turmoil and tackling the threat of default, the prime minister and his team have inaugurated a five-year national economic plan “Uraan Pakistan” with a new determination.

This plan has given hope to the public and the business community, he said.

He said that this plan is the prime minister’s New Year's gift and a guarantee of a bright future.

He added that the plan included points regarding export promotion, environment, energy, equality, and empowerment, with exports being the most important.

He said the government wants sustainable economic growth by promoting exports. At the same time, the size of the economy will be increased to one trillion dollars.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that national unity and harmony are indispensable for the success of this plan, and everyone’s consensus is necessary for its completion.

He remarked that to make the country an economic power, cooperation between the federal government, provinces, and all partners is required, as is learning from the mistakes of the past so that they are not repeated.

He said that due to wrong policies, the resource-rich country is forced to beg repeatedly, which has become an obstacle to its development.

