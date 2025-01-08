Lack of treatment facilities: Another minor girl dies in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Another minor girl died due to lack of treatment and other facilities due to the closure of highways and Pak-Afghan border in Kurram, said reports pouring from the restive tribal district on Tuesday.

The two new casualties include a boy and girl have surged the collective death toll of the minors to 131 and over all number of deaths in the district to 204.

In another incident a passenger belonging to another province was caught and murdered at Sadda Bazaar. Former federal minister Sajid Turi and Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzzamil have condemned the murder of the passenger in the name of sect.

The closure of the means of communications and highways has multiplied the agonies of the people in district Kurram and a scarcity is created in Parachinar and more than 100 suburban localities around the district headquarters and Pak-Afghan border.

Talking to media, Haji Ali Jawad, a prominent social worker and general secretary civil society said that they are collecting details of those died due to the unavailability of treatment and other facilities in the district.

He said that beside minors, the maximum numbers of those died in the district also include the patients of cancer, who are dying due to unavailability of vaccine and treatment. The tribesman demands provision of immediate relief in assistance to the affectees of District Kurram.

In the meanwhile, Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that a convoy would be dispatched after clearance of the route to Parachinar.

He said that security has been further tightened on the main highway to Kurram, saying the number of check posts and security have been beefed in the light of the decisions of the apex committee.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that District Kurram would be cleared of arms and bunkers by February 1, 2025 and after the elimination of the miscreants the district would be turned into a cradle of peace.

He has urged the people of District Kurram to extend full support to administration to restore peaceful environment in the district, saying the perpetrators behind attack on the Deputy Commissioner would be brought to justice soon.

