Why merging PCCC and PARC matters

To enhance the effectiveness of cotton research and development in Pakistan, there is an urgent need for comprehensive, federal-level strategic planning. A key step in this process would be the merger of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) with the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and the establishment of a dedicated “Cotton Wing” within PARC. This initiative would allow for better coordination of research and development resources, enabling the implementation of effective measures to increase cotton production, improve quality, and leverage advanced technologies. Additionally, it would foster alignment of research activities at both federal and provincial levels, providing a direct solution to the challenges faced by cotton farmers.

The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), operating under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, is a national institution that conducts research across a wide array of agricultural sectors, including all major crops, fruits, and vegetables. However, it currently lacks a focused research initiative for cotton, a significant gap given cotton’s central role in Pakistan’s economy. In this context, integrating the PCCC into PARC and establishing a separate “Cotton Wing” is essential. This new wing would operate under PARC’s oversight, utilizing modern research methods, optimizing resource allocation, and driving advancements in the cotton sector.

PARC’s extensive research capacity and strong international partnerships offer a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of the cotton sector. This merger would facilitate the development of superior cotton varieties, enhance disease resistance, and integrate strategies to combat the effects of climate change. The Cotton Wing would focus on increasing cotton production, improving quality, and providing farmers with access to state-of-the-art technology.

Moreover, the integration of PARC’s national and international research expertise into the cotton sector would provide a significant boost to Pakistan’s export industry. This new wing would not only prioritize research but would also oversee the entire cotton value chain, benefiting the ginning, spinning, and garment industries. By establishing the Cotton Wing within PARC, coordination of research activities would be streamlined, and cotton farmers would directly benefit from the advances in research.

This initiative represents a transformative opportunity for Pakistan’s economy. The merger would create a strong, unified platform for the modernization of cotton research, ensuring that Pakistan’s cotton sector meets international standards. PARC’s established infrastructure and global network could significantly elevate the quality of cotton research, boosting both the agricultural and export sectors to new heights.

Another significant advantage of merging PCCC with PARC is the potential for more effective utilization of cotton cess collected by the textile industry. Under this structure, the cotton cess could be directed towards funding research activities, ensuring transparency and efficiency in its deployment. With PARC’s existing administrative framework and financial discipline, cotton cess funds could be utilized for research and development initiatives, establishing a sustainable funding model for ongoing projects. This would not only ensure continuity in research but also enable financial support from the textile industry to directly contribute to the advancement of the cotton sector.

Furthermore, since the Cotton Wing would operate under PARC, the salaries and operational expenses of the agricultural scientists and staff working in this wing would be provided by the federal government, as is the case with other PARC employees. This would guarantee financial stability and ensure that the funding for research institutions is provided by the government, creating a more secure financial environment. As a result, this merger would establish a financially sound and operationally effective research body, crucial for enhancing cotton production and driving exports.

The research efforts of the Cotton Wing would be pivotal in improving cotton production and quality, directly benefiting Pakistan’s economy. This would lead to increased domestic cotton production, which would not only improve the livelihoods of farmers but also supply the textile industry with high-quality raw materials. The increased availability of domestic cotton would reduce the reliance on imports, resulting in significant cost savings. Moreover, strengthening the entire cotton value chain in Pakistan would lead to both agricultural and industrial development, contributing to the broader stability and growth of the national economy.

Both PARC and PCCC operate under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, and both institutions were established under specific acts. Given that these institutions share the same overarching ministry and mission—promoting agricultural research and development—merging them would be a logical and efficient step aligned with federal government policies. This merger would facilitate better coordination of their functions and resources, providing a renewed focus on the advancement of cotton research.

The merger would face no legal or administrative hurdles, as both organizations are under the same ministry and their legal frameworks are compatible. As a result, the integration process could be executed smoothly and immediately upon approval by the federal cabinet. This merger would allow for the more effective utilization of resources, significantly enhancing Pakistan’s agricultural research capabilities, especially in the cotton sector.

