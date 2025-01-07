AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 210,220 tons of cargo comprising 128,516 Tons of import cargo and 81,704 Tons of export cargo during last 48 hrs. ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 128,516 comprised of 98,834 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 1,525 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 1,755 Tons of Di Ammonium Phosphate, 7,413 Tons of Soya Bean Seeds& 18,989 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 81,704 comprised of 58,631 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 700 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 16,113 Tons of Clinkers, 233 Tons of Rice& 6,027 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

There are four ships namely Ts Keelung, Akour Ii, Hafnia Executive & CmaCgm Mendelssohnat Karachi Port Trust.

Six ships namely Jasmin 2, Jar Bhum, Chance, Araya Bhum, Grace Bridge, Armonia Gr & X-Press Salween sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 123,018 tonnes, comprising 102,090 tonnes imports cargo and 20,928 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,868 Containers (1,060 TEUs Imports &808 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships, MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Honest-1, African Plover, Tonda, Hafnia Excellence and Tivoli Park scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT, FOCTO and EVTL respectively on Monday 6th January, Meanwhile two more containers ships, MSC Luasanne-VI and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 7th January, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

