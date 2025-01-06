AIRLINK 217.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.22%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
OGDC 221.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.09%)
PACE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
PAEL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PRL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
PTC 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 107.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 67.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 115,988 Decreased By -1599.3 (-1.36%)
KSE30 36,493 Decreased By -572.3 (-1.54%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares gain; Insignia jumps on $1.8bn buyout offer

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 11:08am

Banks propelled Australian stocks higher for a third straight session on Monday, while money manager Insignia Financial surged on receiving an A$2.87 billion ($1.78 billion) takeover bid from a second suitor.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.4% to 8,279.3 points by 2331 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.1% lower last week.

Monthly inflation is anticipated to have grown at a faster pace in November compared to the previous two months - its first uptick since May. The data is due on Wednesday.

Financials gained 0.6%, with the “Big Four” banks adding between 0.6% and 0.8%.

Insignia Financial jumped as much as 11.3% to a nearly three-year high of A$3.94 after an A$2.87 billion takeover offer from CC Capital Partners at A$4.30.

The offer is at a 7.5% premium to Bain Capital’s rejected bid of A$4 for the 178-year-old money manager.

Heavyweight miners shed 1.3% in what could be their worst performance since Dec. 19, after iron ore prices dipped last week on the completion of pre-holiday restocking of feedstocks by Chinese steelmakers.

Sector majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue dropped between 1.2% and 1.9%.

Energy stocks advanced 0.7% after oil prices rose on Friday in lieu of cold weather in Europe and the US and additional economic stimulus flagged by China.

Australian shares fall as miners offset real estate and healthcare gains

Woodside Energy and Santos climbed 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks fell 0.2% after bullion was pressured by a strong US dollar on Friday.

Evolution Mining slipped 1%, whereas Northern Star Resources added 0.3%.

Tech stocks rose 1.9% to a nearly one-month high, tracking their US peers. Xero and WiseTech Global added 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 13,048.46 points.

australia stock

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares gain; Insignia jumps on $1.8bn buyout offer

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Read more stories