Australia shares gain; Insignia jumps on $1.8bn buyout offer

Banks propelled Australian stocks higher for a third straight session on Monday, while money manager Insignia Financial surged on receiving an A$2.87 billion ($1.78 billion) takeover bid from a second suitor.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.4% to 8,279.3 points by 2331 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.1% lower last week.

Monthly inflation is anticipated to have grown at a faster pace in November compared to the previous two months - its first uptick since May. The data is due on Wednesday.

Financials gained 0.6%, with the “Big Four” banks adding between 0.6% and 0.8%.

Insignia Financial jumped as much as 11.3% to a nearly three-year high of A$3.94 after an A$2.87 billion takeover offer from CC Capital Partners at A$4.30.

The offer is at a 7.5% premium to Bain Capital’s rejected bid of A$4 for the 178-year-old money manager.

Heavyweight miners shed 1.3% in what could be their worst performance since Dec. 19, after iron ore prices dipped last week on the completion of pre-holiday restocking of feedstocks by Chinese steelmakers.

Sector majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue dropped between 1.2% and 1.9%.

Energy stocks advanced 0.7% after oil prices rose on Friday in lieu of cold weather in Europe and the US and additional economic stimulus flagged by China.

Woodside Energy and Santos climbed 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks fell 0.2% after bullion was pressured by a strong US dollar on Friday.

Evolution Mining slipped 1%, whereas Northern Star Resources added 0.3%.

Tech stocks rose 1.9% to a nearly one-month high, tracking their US peers. Xero and WiseTech Global added 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 13,048.46 points.