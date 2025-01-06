AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
PIC performs over 2,000 heart surgeries in 2024

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the only dedicated cardiac hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced the year 2024 as highly successful by performing over 2,000 cardiac procedures, including 1,901 open-heart surgeries (236 on children), thus becoming one of the largest heart centers in Pakistan.

The hospital’s annual performance report highlights a significant impact on cardiac care in the region.

According to the spokesperson Miss Riffat Anjum, In 2024, PIC’s outpatient department (OPD) received over 69,489 patients, including over 10,363 children. The hospital performed 15,143 angiographies and angioplasties.

PIC also provided a beacon of hope for children with congenital heart defects, successfully closing atrial septal defects (holes in the heart) in 811 children using minimally invasive devices.

PIC’s emergency department treated 16,895 cardiac patients, including 653 children.

Under the Sehat Card Plus program, 19,701 patients received free angiography, angioplasty, surgeries, and other treatments.

In a significant advancement, PIC performed 16 trans-catheter aortic valve implantations (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure, setting a new standard for cardiac care in the province.

PIC also provided exceptional care to patients from other provinces of Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

Approximately 1,100 Afghan patients received OPD consultations, and 300 underwent angiography, angioplasty, cardiac surgery and other cardiac treatments, she added.

The hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, including cardiac MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, X-rays, and general MRI, benefited 35,756 patients. PIC’s internationally (CAP) accredited laboratory conducted over 556,706 tests.

In 2024, PIC achieved several national and international recognitions and milestones. The hospital became the first in South Asia to introduce TherOX super saturation oxygen therapy.

PIC also gained national recognition for its minimally invasive valve replacements and other procedures on both children and adults.

