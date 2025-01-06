AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-06

Meeting discusses improvements in college education system

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

HYDERABAD: The 30th meeting of the Board of Governors for Law Colleges affiliated with Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, took place here at SALU Khairpur.

Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani, Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting.

The agenda in meeting was discussed, and key decisions were made to bring improvements to the college education system.

In his address, Chairman Jillani emphasized the importance of law in maintaining order and stability. “Without law, nothing can function properly. It is our responsibility to promote and safeguard the rule of law,” he stated. He further highlighted the need for collaboration with the university, noting, “If any issue arises, you must approach the University for Support.”

Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Jillani also commended the education system in Balochistan, asserting that the region is ahead in terms of educational progress.

“We need to upgrade our own efforts to match the pace of educational advancements in Balochistan,” he added. Reflecting on the significant role of lawyers in the country’s political landscape, he remarked, “Many renowned politicians were once lawyers, and they made significant contributions to the nation’s development. We are proud of their work.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shah Abdul Latif University SALU

Comments

200 characters

Meeting discusses improvements in college education system

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories