Meeting discusses improvements in college education system

HYDERABAD: The 30th meeting of the Board of Governors for Law Colleges affiliated with Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, took place here at SALU Khairpur.

Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani, Chairman of the Board, presided over the meeting.

The agenda in meeting was discussed, and key decisions were made to bring improvements to the college education system.

In his address, Chairman Jillani emphasized the importance of law in maintaining order and stability. “Without law, nothing can function properly. It is our responsibility to promote and safeguard the rule of law,” he stated. He further highlighted the need for collaboration with the university, noting, “If any issue arises, you must approach the University for Support.”

Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Jillani also commended the education system in Balochistan, asserting that the region is ahead in terms of educational progress.

“We need to upgrade our own efforts to match the pace of educational advancements in Balochistan,” he added. Reflecting on the significant role of lawyers in the country’s political landscape, he remarked, “Many renowned politicians were once lawyers, and they made significant contributions to the nation’s development. We are proud of their work.”

