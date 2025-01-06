AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-06

SCCI, E&T dept to form body for resolution of property tax issues

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

PESHAWAR: Business community and officials of the KP Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have decided to form a joint committee to address grievances about property tax.

The decision came during an awareness/consultative session on property tax jointly organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the KP Department of E&T at the chamber house.

The proposed committee will present apprehensions of traders regarding collection of property taxes of various slabs and would suggest reducing them in an appropriate manner with a mutual consensus.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, President SCCI chaired the session. SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, E&T Department Director Revenue Said ul Ameen, Excise and Taxation senior officers Muhammad Iqbal, Shakeel Khan, Ashfaq Ahmad, Zahid Iqbal and others attended the session.

Officials through a multimedia presentation briefed participants about imposition of various categories and slab property tax, KP Finance Act 2024, different relief measures for business community and residents through amendments in the Act.

Both sides have agreed to initiate collective steps to avoid collection of excessive and double property tax and announced to form a joint committee, consisting of representatives from SCCI and E&T Department for this purpose.

Earlier, Fazal Moqeem in his introductory remarks said the business community wanted to pay taxes but irrational and unnecessary taxes were unacceptable.

He stressed the need to reduce the ratio of property tax and other levies and avoid disrespecting traders during actions for collection of taxes.

Fuad Ishaq and Shuakat Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the traders’ reservations, increase in the ratio of property tax and demanded the abolishment of unnecessary and unjust taxes.

Traders also presented comprehensive proposals for amiable resolution of the traders’ issues.

Officials from E&T Department agreed with recommendations of the participants and assured to remove all grievances of the traders and provision of facilities under one-window operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

