AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector keeps growing solidly in December, PMI shows

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2025 10:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Strong demand drove growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business sector in December, albeit at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, a survey showed on Sunday.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 58.4 in December from a 17-month high of 59.0 in November.

Despite the dip, headline PMI remained well above the 50.0 mark denoting growth.

New orders continued to rise, marking the fifth consecutive month of acceleration, driven by strong domestic demand and a boost in exports.

The subindex surged to 65.5 in December from 63.4 the previous month, and the pace of growth was the fastest recorded in 2024.

“Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector ended 2024 on a high note, reflecting the successful strides made under Vision 2030,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, Chief Economist at Riyad Bank, referring to the country’s ambitious programme to diversify its economy.

Cost pressures remained a concern, with input prices rising sharply due to strong demand for materials.

However, wage inflation eased, helping to mitigate overall cost burdens.

Business expectations improved to a nine-month high in December, with firms optimistic about continued growth in 2025.

The non-oil GDP is expected to grow by more than 4% in 2024 and 2025, driven by substantial improvements in business conditions, Al-Ghaith added.

Saudi non-oil business activity lifted by faster new order growth in October, PMI shows

The Saudi government plans to step up strategic spending on huge projects to meet its Vision 2030 goals, especially the elements with tight deadlines.

Last month, the kingdom was officially announced as host nation for the 2034 soccer World Cup.

Saudi Arabia Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers Index Naif Al Ghaith non oil GDP

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector keeps growing solidly in December, PMI shows

PM Shehbaz says SMEs backbone of economy

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Indian forces clash with Maoist rebels, five dead

Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia’s Kursk

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

Antony Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea

Israel military says missile from Yemen intercepted

Read more stories