AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.8%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 88.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.55%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
FFBL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.68%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 184.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (1.68%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.42%)
PTC 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.94%)
SEARL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,819 Increased By 50.8 (0.52%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,385 Increased By 446.5 (0.49%)
KSE30 28,861 Increased By 117 (0.41%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi non-oil business activity lifted by faster new order growth in October, PMI shows

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 11:47am

The pace of growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector continued to accelerate in October, lifted by the fastest growth in new orders since March, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.9 in October, the strongest reading in six months, and up slightly from 56.3 in September.

The headline PMI remained well above the 50.0 mark denoting growth.

The new orders subindex surged to 62.5 in October from 59.3 the previous month, marking the highest reading since March and attributed in part to higher client demand, new marketing strategies and greater infrastructure development.

“The significant increase in new orders this month…underscores the success of Vision 2030’s strategic focus on innovation and infrastructure development,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, Riyad Bank’s chief economist.

The output subindex rose to 60.2 in October from 59.7 the previous month.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy depends on hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investment and domestic reforms to develop new sectors, diversify revenue streams, expand the private sector and create jobs.

Egypt’s non-oil business activity contracts further in October, PMI shows

Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan recently said human resources and implementation had been a challenge for some of the targets, but non-oil GDP now represented about 52% of the economy.

The rate of job creation in October remained modest overall.

Businesses’ confidence about the 12-month outlook improved from September.

Saudi Arabia Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan Saudi Arabia non oil sector

Comments

200 characters

Saudi non-oil business activity lifted by faster new order growth in October, PMI shows

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories