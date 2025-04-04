AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
Pakistan invites US collaboration in energy, mining sectors: Minister

BR Web Desk Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 08:40pm

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has invited the United States to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector, with a focus on oil, gas, and renewables, as part of efforts to ensure sustainable development and affordable energy for its citizens, the ministry said on Friday.

The invitation was extended during the minister’s meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, held at the Ministry of Petroleum on Friday.

According to a statement, the discussions centered on bilateral energy cooperation, investment opportunities, and policy measures to support Pakistan’s growing energy needs.

“We see the United States as a key partner in progress and look forward to joint ventures in oil, gas, and renewables,” Malik said, emphasizing the importance of foreign investment in addressing energy challenges.

The minister welcomed the US government’s continued engagement and appreciated the participation of a high-level US delegation in the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. Eric Meyer, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, will attend the event, marking a significant visit by a senior US State Department official after a long interval.

Mining sector: BME, Balochistan govt showcase prominence

Baker acknowledged Pakistan’s economic recovery and reform efforts, commending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. She reaffirmed US support for Pakistan’s reform agenda and highlighted the need to expand bilateral ties.

“The United States recognizes Pakistan’s contributions under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. Now is the time to build on this foundation for broader collaboration,” Baker said.

Both dignitaries agreed to continue advancing energy cooperation and exploring new avenues for US-Pakistan partnership in the sector.

