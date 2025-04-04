AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
Pakistan

Bilawal warns against exploitation of Balochistan crisis, calls for national unity

BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2025 10:03pm

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday warned against attempts to exploit the situation in Balochistan and vowed to counter any threats to the federation.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering on the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

“The wave of terrorism from Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is at its peak. Addressing internal weaknesses is part of our agenda, and we are committed to eliminating the sense of deprivation,” Bilawal said, urging the nation to stand united against those who spill the blood of innocent people.

Bilawal added that terrorists attempt to radicalize Baloch women into becoming suicide bombers. “They hide behind religion and nationalism, but the truth is, terrorists have neither a religion nor a nation. They sell their faith to global powers,” he remarked.

Balochistan needs a renewed govt focus through dialogue

The PPP chairman said President Asif Ali Zardari had ensured justice for his father through a presidential reference, leading to the Supreme Court’s declaration of Bhutto’s innocence after five decades.

He commended PPP workers for their unwavering commitment, highlighting the party’s role in restoring the Constitution and launching welfare initiatives, including the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Bilawal also highlighted the Sindh government’s progress in healthcare, noting that the province now offers world-class medical facilities from Karachi to Sukkur, attracting patients from across Pakistan.

Balochistan govt determined to curb terrorist activities: ministers

He announced plans to grant land ownership to two million families and generate one million jobs, reinforcing the PPP’s commitment to people-centric governance.

The PPP chairman further lauded the provincial government’s efforts in curbing inflation and emphasized the importance of development models similar to Tharparkar’s, advocating for collaborative projects involving all provinces to ensure balanced economic growth.

