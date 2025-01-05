AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-05

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has failed to defend a case before Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) which has burdened taxpayers with heavy cost for forcefully implementing online integrate businesses and configure retail outlets with FBR’s e-computerized system.

The FTO Office will also investigate alleged violation of privacy available to the taxpayers’ data.

It is reliably learnt that FTO has ordered an investigation against the FBR for forcefully implementation of SRO 428 to online integrate businesses on the basis of a complaint moved by a Lahore based taxpayer through advocate Waheed Shahbaz Butt. As per record comments have not been filed by the stakeholders against the allegations contained in the complaint, despite repeated reminders.

FTO resolves 12941 complaints in 2024

The FTO’s investigation is expected to provide relief to taxpayers who have been struggling to comply with the FBR’s demands. The outcome of the investigation will also have significant implications for the FBR’s policies and procedures. Waheed Shahbaz Butt stated how can a private company pick, hold and use taxpayer’s fiscal data under the umbrella of online integration of businesses and configure retail outlets with FBR’s e-computerized system when the Supreme Court in their separate notes in PLD 2021 SC1 ordered initiation of Disciplinary proceedings under E&D Rules and criminal proceedings under section 198 against tax officials who contravened section 216 (privacy of taxpayer data).

Complainant further added “to avoid heavy cost of litigation and wastage of precious time/resources, kindly issue recommendations to the FBR to provide complete documentation, SOP(s), Flow Chart of Fiscal/tax information provided to private company selected by FBR, breach of personal privacy under the law (Section 216), exorbitant charges, similar practices in neighboring and other countries in the World, lawful mandate to nominate one private company across Pakistan for POS activities, and other ancillary documents/data to prove that there is no favoritism and nepotism on the part of FBR tax employees, before proceedings further in the instant case.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR FTO

Comments

200 characters

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

PTI leader assails govt over internet disruptions

Jan-Nov 2024: 28.43m mobile handsets locally manufactured/ assembled

DC not authorised to seal petrol pumps: LHC

Rescue 1122: Sindh CM launches Rescue 1122’s new highway operations

Quetta PA: Re-polling for PB-45 in 15 stations today

Read more stories