Forest Dept Punjab launches operation against sand mafia

LAHORE: The Forest Department Punjab has launched a grand operation against the sand mafia. Field staff from the Sheikhupura-Nankana Forest Division participated in this action.

According to the initial report, sand theft has been uncovered in compartments 19, 20, and 22 of the Chuhang Mohlanwal Forest. The illegal activities of the sand mafia have caused losses exceeding Rs.20 million. Mining in Rakh Jhok Forest is prohibited under the Forest Act of 1927. An FIR has been registered against the sand mafia at the Sharaqpur Police Station, and nine entry points to the Rakh Jhok Forest have been sealed by digging trenches.

To prevent further illegal activities, plantation drives are being carried out at forest entry points, and the forest staff is monitoring these blocked routes daily. Mining activities without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department have been declared illegal.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated, “The operation against the sand mafia will not be suspended under any circumstances. Protecting forests is our top priority. The illegal activities of the sand mafia were destroying forest resources. This grand operation has been conducted in the public interest.”

She further emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to forest restoration, and tree plantation at entry points will further secure these areas. She lauded the excellent performance of the Forest Department staff and warned that violators of the law will not be pardoned.

“Anyone seeking legal permission for sand extraction must obtain an NOC under the Forest Act,” she added.

