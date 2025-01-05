‘‘‘Sunshine gold’ dethrones ‘black gold’’’

Good news is that sunshine gold (solar energy) does not hold the same economic and security value for producing and consuming countries as black gold (oil). For sunshine-producing countries with abundant sunlight, solar energy offers economic opportunities through domestic use and export, but unlike oil, it cannot be monopolized or wielded as a geopolitical weapon.

Solar energy’s decentralized nature makes it accessible to many, reducing the ability of any one country to dominate it. For sunshine-consuming countries, solar energy provides significant economic benefits by lowering energy costs and enhancing energy security, reducing reliance on foreign oil.

However, the security value of solar energy will depend on technological advancements, such as storage and grid infrastructure, and international cooperation. To foster a win-win situation between sunshine-rich and non-sunshine countries, the global community must right now prioritize equitable collaboration in renewable energy development and trade.

This would involve cross-border energy sharing through advanced grids and storage technologies, technology transfer, and joint R&D to adapt renewables to diverse climates. Establishing global green funds, fair carbon credit systems, and hybrid energy solutions can ensure financial and energy access equity.

In addition, international cooperation should be emphasized for fair revenue distribution, capacity building, and private sector engagement, alongside ethical resource management and community empowerment. By integrating diverse renewable energy sources, fostering innovation, and strengthening global climate agreements, the global community should create a sustainable and inclusive energy future that addresses economic disparities and mutual dependencies.

Qamar Bashir

