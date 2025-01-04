South Korea to compile transcript of voice recording from crashed plane on Saturday

SEOUL: Investigators on Saturday expect to compile the complete transcript from the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 that crashed on Sunday in South Korea, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said investigators have recovered one of the plane’s two engines and plan to retrieve the other on Saturday. They also aim to study the plane’s tail and landing gear at the crash scene.

South Korea police search Jeju Air, airport operator over fatal plane crash

The ministry, which is conducting checks on all of the Boeing 737-800 planes operated by Korean airlines, plans to require immediate corrective measures if problems are found.