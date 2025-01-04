AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
2025-01-04

2024: cotton arrivals decline 33.27pc to 5.45m YoY

Hassan Abbas Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: According to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) report, as of December 31, 2024, the total cotton arrivals in Pakistan stood at 5,452,250 bales, compared to 8,171,082 bales in the previous year, reflecting an overall decline of 33.27% in cotton production in 2024.

In Punjab, cotton production was limited to 2,658,828 bales, indicating a significant decrease of 34.81% compared to the 4,078,769 bales produced last year. In Sindh, cotton production also saw a decline of 31.74%, with 2,793,422 bales produced in 2024, down from 4,092,313 bales in 2023. In Balochistan, cotton arrivals were restricted to 156,500 bales.

The PCGA report highlights a considerable reduction in cotton production in 2024, which has adversely impacted the national economy, the textile industry, and the financial stability of farmers.

As a result, to meet the textile industry’s demands, over $2 billion worth of cotton will need to be imported, placing a significant burden on the national exchequer.

While talking to Business Recorder Sajid Mahmood Head Transfer of Technology Department Central Cotton Research Institute Multan said to address issue of the decline in cotton production, it is imperative to adopt a comprehensive and strategic approach. First and foremost, ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds is crucial to fostering the cultivation of cotton varieties with enhanced productivity, resistance to pests (particularly whitefly and pink bollworm), and adaptability to varying climatic conditions.

While Pakistan is home to approximately 800 seed companies, despite this a substantial number of unapproved varieties continue to be cultivated, exacerbating the decline in cotton production. These substandard varieties not only hinder production but also elevate the risk of pest and disease infestations. To mitigate this issue, it is essential to introduce stringent reforms in the registration process for seed companies.

The registration process must be both rigorous and transparent, ensuring that only companies offering high-quality, and modern cotton seed varieties are approved.

Furthermore, mandatory practical testing and validation of seeds from each company should be instituted, with severe penalties for companies found supplying substandard seeds.

Moreover, regular performance evaluations of seed companies should be conducted, and a certification quality label system should be introduced for seed sales, ensuring that farmers only receive approved and standardized seeds. Public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate farmers on the advantages of using certified seeds and the risks associated with unapproved varieties. These initiatives will significantly enhance cotton production and ensure the consistent supply of high-quality seeds.

Additionally, to strengthen cotton research and development efforts in Pakistan, a comprehensive federal-level strategy is urgently required.

In this regard, integrating the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) into the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and establishing a dedicated “Cotton Wing” would provide a focused platform for advancing the cotton sector.

This integration would allow for better coordination of research and development resources, facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies and research to boost cotton production and quality.

This approach will foster greater alignment between federal and provincial research activities, addressing the challenges faced by cotton farmers and contributing to the sustainable growth of the cotton industry in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

