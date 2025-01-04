AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
KP Governor for inclusion of opposition leader in apex body

Recorder Report Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 07:35am

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the apex committee is not complete, adding that in meeting with the President of Pakistan and Prime Minister he will request for inclusion of the opposition leader in the province in it also.

He was talking to media during his visit to Peshawar Press Club (PPC) to congratulate the newly elected journalists’ body here on Friday.

For bringing peace in Kohat and other southern districts, he asked the provincial government to convene a meeting of the provincial cabinet in the concerned districts.

On this occasion, he expressed his best wishes for newly elected president of the Press Club, M Riaz, the president of Khyber Union of Journalists, Kashifuddin Syed and their cabinet. He hoped that they will play an even better role for serving the journalistic community.

The governor said that the peace agreement is welcome in Kurram. He hoped that all the parties will implement it. All the points of the agreement should be implemented so that the people there get ease, he said.

He said that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has given medicines worth Rs 10 million, while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has given Rs 20 million for the people of Kurram.

The Governor said that the violence against local body representatives protesting for their rights in Peshawar is regrettable. He said that he is going to organise a convention of local body representatives at the Governor’s House. He will go to every forum for the rights of these local body representatives, he said.

