Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their rise in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs2,200, clocking in at Rs276,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,397 after it registered an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased Rs1,100 to settle at Rs274,700.

The international rate of gold surged on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,657 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $22 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.