Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs274,700 after a single-day increase of Rs1,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,511 after it registered an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,635 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $11 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

In 2024, gold prices in Pakistan registered significant fluctuations, with a record high of Rs287,900 per tola and a low of Rs210,800 per tola.

Globally, gold prices inched higher on Thursday, continuing its momentum from 2024, while traders sought more clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory and President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

Spot gold rose 0.39% to $2,634.15 per ounce, as of 0255 GMT. US gold futures edged up 0.2% to $2,646.30.

Bullion surged over 27% in 2024, its largest annual gain since 2010, driven by Fed’s substantial rate cuts and escalating geopolitical tensions.