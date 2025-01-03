AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-03

SBP, govt urged to lower interest rates

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: Pakistan continues to face a barrage of economic challenges, with businesses struggling under the weight of soaring inflation, high interest rates, and inconsistent policies. Amid this turmoil, Dr Mohammad Arshad, former regional chief of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has issued an urgent call for transformative reforms.

In a statement on Thursday, he urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the government to lower interest rates to 6 percent for the next five years and introduce an amnesty scheme to rejuvenate the construction industry.

Dr Arshad emphasized that reducing the cost of borrowing is one of the most critical steps needed to stabilize the economy.

“By bringing interest rates down to 6 percent, the government can provide much-needed relief to businesses struggling under high borrowing costs,” he argued. He highlighted that a low-interest-rate environment would not only stimulate economic activity but also encourage long-term investments in capital-intensive sectors. This, in turn, could create jobs and boost investor confidence across the board.

Historically, high interest rates have discouraged entrepreneurship and stifled growth, particularly in emerging economies like Pakistan. A significant reduction in rates would provide breathing space for struggling businesses and pave the way for sustainable economic growth.

Dr Arshad pointed out that the construction sector is a vital driver of Pakistan’s economy and requires immediate attention. He advocated for the introduction of an amnesty scheme to unlock dormant capital.

“Such a scheme should ensure that no questions are asked about the source of investment and must be free from rigid time constraints to foster sustained investor confidence,” he said.

A revitalized construction industry could unleash significant economic activity, particularly in housing development. Allied sectors such as cement, steel, and labor markets would also benefit from this ripple effect, creating a multiplier impact on employment and national output. This sector, which accounts for a significant portion of Pakistan’s GDP, has the potential to kick-start economic recovery if supported through pragmatic policies.

The textile industry, often referred to as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, has been hit hard in recent years. High production costs, erratic energy supplies, and policy inconsistencies have hampered its growth. Dr Arshad proposed targeted interventions to rejuvenate the sector, including subsidies for production, guaranteed energy supplies, and incentives for exports.

“Boosting textile production and exports could significantly enhance Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings and reduce the trade deficit,” he noted. Given that the textile industry employs millions of workers and accounts for a major share of Pakistan’s export revenue, its revival is critical for overall economic stability.

