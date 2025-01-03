2025 strategy: pathways to increase cotton production

As Pakistan’s cotton industry grapples with declining yields and rising imports, the year 2025 presents a critical opportunity to turn the tide. With the right strategy, Pakistan can re-establish its dominance in cotton production, benefiting both the agricultural sector and the national economy.

One of the most effective strategies to increase cotton production in Pakistan is to prioritize early cotton cultivation. Early sowing can optimize the growing season, ensuring better use of available water resources and reducing the pressure on water-scarce regions.

Additionally, early crops are less susceptible to the harsh summer heat and pests, resulting in higher yields. By encouraging early sowing, we can significantly boost cotton production, improve yields, and enhance the income of farmers, ultimately benefiting the national economy.

There is a dire need of a comprehensive strategy to increase cotton production in 2025. This strategy will not only offer the potential for a significant boost in production but also provide the capability to enhance profitability, thereby contributing substantially to the growth of the national economy. It will generate millions of new jobs, increase exports, and provide affordable raw materials to the textile industry.

Additionally, the growth in cotton production offers environmental benefits, supporting both rural economies and the ecosystem.

In the current scenario, due to low cotton production, Pakistan is spending approximately two billion dollars on imported cotton to meet the demands of the textile industry. Therefore, a strategy focused on increasing domestic cotton production is crucial, as it holds significant importance for both the national economy and the environment. This strategy will foster growth in agriculture, industry, and exports.

A one-million-bale increase in cotton production will create one million new jobs and generate an additional one billion dollars in exports. Furthermore, it will ensure the textile industry has access to affordable raw materials, stimulating growth and improving the livelihoods of farmers in rural areas.

Cotton production also provides environmental benefits, as approximately 20 billion rupees worth of cotton sticks are used annually as fuel, preventing deforestation in rural areas and mitigating environmental damage. Without cotton sticks, excessive deforestation for fuel could lead to serious ecological concerns. Therefore, increasing cotton production is essential for economic, industrial, and environmental sustainability.

Effective policy measures are necessary to increase cotton production and profitability. In recent years, cotton farming has faced various challenges, including fluctuating prices, rising costs, and water scarcity. To address these challenges, a holistic strategy must be developed to restore cotton as a stable pillar of the national economy.

One of the major concerns for cotton farmers is ensuring fair prices. To address this issue, the government must announce a minimum support price, set at 10,000 rupees per 40 kilograms of cotton. This announcement should be made by January 31, 2025, before the sowing season, to allow farmers to plan accordingly.

This step will not only provide confidence to farmers but also encourage them to prioritize cotton cultivation. By establishing this price, farmers will receive fair compensation for their hard work, prompting them to favor cotton over other crops.

To stabilize prices, the role of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is also critical. By activating the TCP and providing adequate funding, it should be able to purchase at least 10% of the cotton production. This will stabilize cotton prices in the market and ensure that farmers receive better compensation for their produce. A robust TCP will offer a protective shield to farmers and create stability in the cotton market.

Another important step is crop zoning, which can revolutionize cotton farming. Zoning is crucial for Pakistan’s agricultural future, particularly by limiting or prohibiting crops like sugarcane and rice in cotton-growing areas. These crops consume a significant amount of water and deplete underground water reserves, which is a major challenge for a water-scarce country. Through zoning, cotton farming can be promoted, and efficient water management can be ensured.

While the export of sugarcane and rice generates billions of dollars, it also leads to the export of billions of gallons of fresh water, posing a serious environmental and agricultural threat.

On the other hand, increasing cotton production not only benefits the economy but also allows for more effective use of water resources. Crop zoning can help balance agricultural systems and safeguard water resources.

To reduce production costs, it is essential for the government to ensure the timely and subsidized supply of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural machinery at affordable prices. These measures will reduce farmers’ expenses and enable them to cultivate cotton on larger areas. Moreover, the availability of modern agricultural machinery, such as land levelers, mechanical cotton pickers, and sprayers, will further improve production.

Cluster farming can be an effective model for increasing cotton production. Under this concept, cotton farming should be organized on a collective basis, similar to how sugar mills organize sugarcane cultivation.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) should work together to implement this model, enabling cotton farmers to benefit from modern technology and organized resources. Cluster farming will not only increase cotton production but also provide profitable opportunities for farmers.

These policy measures can usher cotton farming into a new era. Ensuring fair prices, implementing crop zoning, providing subsidized inputs, and adopting cluster farming will alleviate farmers’ difficulties and strengthen the national economy. It is time to promote cotton production under a comprehensive policy, allowing Pakistan to re-establish its cotton industry as a global leader.

Research and development (R&D) must be a critical part of the strategy to increase cotton production. The provision of certified seeds is one of the most important steps, as high-quality seeds not only yield higher production but are also more resistant to diseases and pests. This requires collaboration between federal and provincial institutions, as well as private sector involvement.

The introduction of modern seed technology and machinery, such as sprayers, drones, and mechanical cotton pickers, will help modernize the cotton sector, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) programmes.

Unconventional cotton-growing regions in Pakistan, such as Cholistan, Thar, and the Kachhi Canal area in Balochistan, can be developed as “silver valleys” because these areas have a favorable climate for cotton cultivation. Promoting farming in these areas will significantly boost the country’s cotton production, improve farmers’ incomes, and provide substantial support to the national economy.

The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) needs to be provided with more resources and authority to carry out research. This committee can function as a modern research center, developing cotton varieties resistant to challenges such as cotton leaf curl virus, pink bollworm, whitefly, high temperatures, and drought.

Additionally, the focus should be on breeding cotton varieties that are resilient to climate change.

Training experts and scientists in research is also necessary. In developed countries, research training equips scientists with the latest trends, enabling them to improve cotton production. These measures will not only bring innovation to the cotton industry but also stabilize the economy and promote agricultural development.

The role of extension services in increasing cotton production is paramount. Initially, agricultural officers and field assistants need to be trained in modern practices, such as Integrated Crop Management (ICM) and Integrated Pest Management (IPM). These practices will help farmers improve crop health and prevent pest and disease damage. This training will lead to increased cotton production and better land management.

Raising farmers’ awareness through technical seminars and conferences is also vital. These seminars should be held at both federal and provincial levels to inform farmers and agricultural experts about each other’s experiences and new methods. Experts from research institutions can inform farmers about modern technologies and practices, leading to higher cotton production and improved economic conditions for farmers.

The use of digital platforms can revolutionize extension services. These platforms can provide farmers with real-time and accurate information about weather forecasts, pest presence, and optimal agricultural practices. This information will help farmers manage their crops better and increase production. Additionally, farmers can receive necessary advice and guidance to solve any issues promptly.

Extension services will not only familiarize farmers with modern agricultural practices but will also educate them on the benefits of implementing these methods. As farmers adopt these practices on their land, they will see increased production and environmental benefits. If these initiatives are effectively implemented, they will bring the cotton industry in Pakistan to new heights, proving to be a key milestone for the country’s economy.

Finally, it is essential to provide farmers with continuous training and guidance so that they can effectively tackle climate change and other challenges. Extension services will enhance farmers’ skills, enabling them to achieve better cotton production. These efforts will not only improve agricultural output but also contribute significantly to the development of the country’s agricultural sector.

Eliminating the 18% sales tax on locally produced cotton is a crucial step to boost domestic cotton production. This will benefit farmers, as they will be able to enjoy more incentives for local production, stabilizing prices and improving their income. When farmers receive a fair price, they will be more inclined to grow cotton.

On the other hand, imposing an 18% tax on imported cotton will be advantageous for the local industry. This will not only increase the demand for domestic cotton but also provide the textile industry with affordable raw materials. Consequently, cotton production in Pakistan will rise, resulting in a positive and stabilizing impact on the national economy.

