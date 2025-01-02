PCJCCI arranges visits for Chineses team at RCCI, BOI

LAHORE: A delegation from Xingjian province, China led by the Mayor of Yecheang and Wang Xiangbing, Chairman of the Belt and Road International United Group visited Pakistan upon the invitation of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) recently.

The PCJCCI had arranged visits at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Board of Investment and other historical areas. Their area of interest included renewable energy, infrastructure investment, iron and steel processing industry. Wang Xiangbing, Chairman, Belt and Road International United Group, Liu Jiading (General Manager of Kashgar Huada Construction Engineering Co Ltd, Jiang Xinhua, Chairman of Yecheng Kerry Steel Structure Co Ltd, Zhu Chuanbin, General Manager of Yecheng Changda Wood Industry Co Ltd, Zhu Houhao, Deputy General Manager of Yecheng Changda Wood Industry Co Ltd, Chen Zhiyi, Assistant to the Chairman of the Belt and Road International United Group are the members of this delegation.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI observed that China is large-scale development of solar power, coupled with continuous innovation and a complete industrial chain, is driving down production costs and making new energy products more affordable globally.

China, with its abundant resources, innovative technology, and extensive global relationships, could significantly contribute to achieving Pakistan’s solarization target. He added that Pakistan’s government, recognizing the importance of renewable energy, has introduced favorable policies and incentives to promote solar energy development. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has also played a crucial role in fostering solar energy cooperation between the two countries.

Wang Xiangbing, Chairman, Belt and Road International United Group shared that the positive impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to benefit the construction sector of Pakistan in the near future as Chinese delegations are frequently meeting businessmen here to discuss the growing demand for construction and how to meet it.

Chinese entrepreneurs are encouraged to find tremendous possibilities of investment and joint ventures in Pakistan in the field of construction.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI said that introduction of cost-effective, space efficient and environmentally friendly Chinese construction and building material can bring about a revolution in Pakistan’s construction sector.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that the construction industry in Pakistan was the second largest after textile and was one of the major sources of employment generation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024