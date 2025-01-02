AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-02

PCJCCI arranges visits for Chineses team at RCCI, BOI

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: A delegation from Xingjian province, China led by the Mayor of Yecheang and Wang Xiangbing, Chairman of the Belt and Road International United Group visited Pakistan upon the invitation of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) recently.

The PCJCCI had arranged visits at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Board of Investment and other historical areas. Their area of interest included renewable energy, infrastructure investment, iron and steel processing industry. Wang Xiangbing, Chairman, Belt and Road International United Group, Liu Jiading (General Manager of Kashgar Huada Construction Engineering Co Ltd, Jiang Xinhua, Chairman of Yecheng Kerry Steel Structure Co Ltd, Zhu Chuanbin, General Manager of Yecheng Changda Wood Industry Co Ltd, Zhu Houhao, Deputy General Manager of Yecheng Changda Wood Industry Co Ltd, Chen Zhiyi, Assistant to the Chairman of the Belt and Road International United Group are the members of this delegation.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI observed that China is large-scale development of solar power, coupled with continuous innovation and a complete industrial chain, is driving down production costs and making new energy products more affordable globally.

China, with its abundant resources, innovative technology, and extensive global relationships, could significantly contribute to achieving Pakistan’s solarization target. He added that Pakistan’s government, recognizing the importance of renewable energy, has introduced favorable policies and incentives to promote solar energy development. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has also played a crucial role in fostering solar energy cooperation between the two countries.

Wang Xiangbing, Chairman, Belt and Road International United Group shared that the positive impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to benefit the construction sector of Pakistan in the near future as Chinese delegations are frequently meeting businessmen here to discuss the growing demand for construction and how to meet it.

Chinese entrepreneurs are encouraged to find tremendous possibilities of investment and joint ventures in Pakistan in the field of construction.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI said that introduction of cost-effective, space efficient and environmentally friendly Chinese construction and building material can bring about a revolution in Pakistan’s construction sector.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that the construction industry in Pakistan was the second largest after textile and was one of the major sources of employment generation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC PCJCCI BOI Pakistan and China RCCI Chinese delegation Xingjian province

Comments

200 characters

PCJCCI arranges visits for Chineses team at RCCI, BOI

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

SC explains how a firm can enter into compromise with its creditors

Read more stories