Russia launches New Year drone strike on Kyiv

KYIV: Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday, causing damage in at least two districts, city officials said.

Kyiv’s air force warned of drones approaching the city as an air-raid alert was declared. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said air-defences were repelling an enemy attack, and that debris had sparked fires in private buildings.

Russian drone attack kills two in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, several injured in Dnipropetrovsk

Reuters correspondents reported hearing multiple explosions in the skies above the city.

Russia has carried out regular air strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities far behind the front line of its nearly three-year-old invasion.