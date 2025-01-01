AGL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.69%)
BOP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.69%)
DCL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.62%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.01%)
HUBC 136.19 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.05%)
HUMNL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.07%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
MLCF 49.94 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (8.71%)
NBP 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 228.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.44%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 204.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.52%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-4.49%)
PTC 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
SEARL 106.68 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.13%)
TELE 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.43%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.1%)
TRG 70.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,411 Increased By 23.9 (0.19%)
BR30 37,817 Decreased By -888.7 (-2.3%)
KSE100 116,737 Increased By 1610.2 (1.4%)
KSE30 36,795 Increased By 612.2 (1.69%)
World

Russia launches New Year drone strike on Kyiv

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 11:01am

KYIV: Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday, causing damage in at least two districts, city officials said.

Kyiv’s air force warned of drones approaching the city as an air-raid alert was declared. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said air-defences were repelling an enemy attack, and that debris had sparked fires in private buildings.

Russian drone attack kills two in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, several injured in Dnipropetrovsk

Reuters correspondents reported hearing multiple explosions in the skies above the city.

Russia has carried out regular air strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities far behind the front line of its nearly three-year-old invasion.

