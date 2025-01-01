AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
World

Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed

AFP Published January 1, 2025
KYIV: Russia launched an aerial attack on the centre of Kyiv in the first hours of 2025, killing two people and drawing fresh anger from officials towards Moscow.

The attack – a rare strike on the heart of the Ukrainian capital – came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in a New Year’s message that he would do everything possible to bring the war to an end over the next 12 months.

Ukraine’s state emergency services said two were killed, six wounded and four pulled from the rubble after Russian drones were fired towards the capital.

Local officials said the damage was caused by falling debris, suggesting the drones had been intercepted.

AFP journalists in the city heard multiple powerful explosions early on Wednesday morning.

Russian drone attack kills two in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, several injured in Dnipropetrovsk

Ukrainian officials said the Russian drones targeted the capital’s Pechersky district, home to the presidential palace and government quarter.

Apartment blocks were hit and Ukraine’s central bank said one of its buildings in the city centre was damaged in the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to strike at the heart of Kyiv in recent weeks – an attack he said would be a response to Ukraine firing US-supplied weapons on Russian territory.

Zelensky blasted the Russian drone attack.

“Even on New Year’s night, Russia only cares about hurting Ukraine,” he said in a post on Telegram.

A total of 111 Russian drones were fired at Ukraine overnight, with 109 either shot down or disabled by Ukraine’s air defence systems, the Ukrainian air force said.

Both sides have ramped up their aerial attacks over the last two months, seeking to gain an upper hand in the conflict ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump coming to power later in January.

The incoming Republican has claimed he can strike a peace deal within a matter of hours, stoking fears in Kyiv that it could be forced to accept terms favourable to Moscow.

