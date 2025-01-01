AGL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 217.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.91%)
BOP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.95%)
DCL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.59%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.62%)
DGKC 107.81 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.75%)
FCCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.31%)
FFL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (4.06%)
HUMNL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
MLCF 49.85 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (8.51%)
NBP 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 227.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 203.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.11%)
PRL 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
SEARL 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.1%)
TELE 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.43%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TREET 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 70.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,416 Increased By 28.3 (0.23%)
BR30 37,817 Decreased By -888.7 (-2.3%)
KSE100 116,696 Increased By 1568.7 (1.36%)
KSE30 36,776 Increased By 593.3 (1.64%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Stability not translating into growth

BR Research Published 01 Jan, 2025 08:55am

The GDP provisionally grew by a meager 0.92 percent in the 1QFY25. The figures have a flavor of Dar’s recipe where the sectors falling in the informal economy are growing higher than those where there is more formality and have published numbers. If the Pakistan economy grows at 3 percent (an optimistic target) in FY25, its three-year rolling average growth would be at 1.8 percent – the lowest since FY52.

This sums up the stability mantra where the inflation and interest rates are falling due to suppression in the demand while the growth and employment opportunities are simply missing.

The worst performance is in the important crops and the report from rural communities is bad where the deterioration in the farm income has a widespread impact on the economic demand from the rural sector and that is adversely impacting the manufacturing and services sector.

The important crop growth contracted by 11.2 percent; however, agriculture still posted a growth of 1.15 percent. The compensation comes from 4.9 percent growth in livestock and 2.1 percent growth in other crops. The data of important crops is visible, and the decline was expected –cotton production is down by 29.6 percent while sugarcane is down by 2.2 percent. The story of maize and rice is not encouraging either while the wheat outlook is meager as well. One may wonder what magic is in other crops, which are showing growth.

One of the top performers in the 1Q is livestock –it grew by 4.9 percent. This has more than 50 percent of agriculture weight and over 10 percent of overall GDP, and yet, there is no high-powered data collection. The sector mostly operates informally, and it is hard to assess the growth due to a lack of published data. And it’s counterintuitive to see higher growth in the livestock sector, and the overall economy is slowing down.

The industrial sector contraction continued, further dipping by 4.4 percent in the 1QFY25. Almost every sub-sector is negative apart from small-scale manufacturing (SSM) and slaughtering. Interestingly, like other growth areas, data visibility is low in these two. It’s ironic to find SSM growing at almost double digits (9.7%) when the LSM growth is still in red. The smaller industries usually feed to larger ones in the value chain. Their continued growth when the LSM is in negative defies logic.

The electricity, gas, and water supply sector’s sharp decline is finally arrested, as it has almost shrank by one-third last year, it’s up by a mere 0.6 percent in 1QFY25. These statistics self-depict the health of the energy sector.

The services sector, which relies on activities in the other two segments, is up by 1.4 percent in the 1QFY25. Notable growth is in Human health and social work (5.6%) food and accommodation (4.6%), information and communication (5.2%), and real estate activities (4.2%). The pickup in food and accommodation and ICT is intuitive, which is visible from jampacked hotels and restaurants, and constantly growing ICT exports. However, growth in real estate activities doesn’t make sense when the construction is sharply down.

In a nutshell, the overall economic activities are low, and the challenge remains to turn stability into growth.

Economic growth LSM growth GDP growth economic activities informal economy

Comments

200 characters
KU Jan 01, 2025 11:24am
Apparent that govt has interest in their own benefits, country can go survive on loans. Many economists had n still doubt false stability claims, look around, do we see any building blocks for growth?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Stability not translating into growth

KSE-100 Index surges over 1,800 points as 2025 trading begins

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories