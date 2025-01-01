AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Jan 01, 2025

PHC extends interim bail of PTI leader Asad Qaiser till 30th

Amjad Ali Shah Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in three cases until January 30, 2025.

According to the details, the Peshawar High Court Justice Kamran Hayat heard the petition filed by the former speaker of National Assembly and granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Asad Qaiser’s lawyer informed the court that they had already secured interim bail in 11 other cases. Lawyer Sohail Ahmed also requested the court for more time, citing the large number of cases against Qaiser.

The high court on the occasion, issued instructions, barring authorities from arrest of the PTI leader in any case till Jan 30.

Speaking outside the Peshawar High Court, PTI leader Asad Qaiser revealed two demands to be presented in a meeting with the government's negotiation committee on Jan 2. Asad Qaiser said the PTI would demand release of all party prisoners, including Imran Khan, and judicial investigation into May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

The government and major opposition party PTI’s negotiation committees are scheduled to meet again on Jan 2, with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq set to preside over it.

In the previous meeting, the government had asked the PTI to present its demand to continue the political dialogue. "The 26th Constitutional Amendment has paralyzed the judicial system," Qaiser said while urging the lawyers to play their due role. He said PTI founder Imran Khan told him that he would hold talks when workers of his party would be treated in a better way.

The former speaker said the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was alarming, adding that there was a need to reconsider foreign policy.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser said the cases registered against him were “fake and political revenge”. He said terrorism and sedition cases were being made against politicians.

