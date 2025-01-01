AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-01

Red Line BRT: Sindh minister says govt not causing any delay

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that there were challenges in the Red Line BRT.

Addressing a press conference, he said that statements are being made regarding the Red Line BRT, with the Sindh government working tirelessly on the project. “Any organisation in the world is welcome to come and conduct an audit.”

The Sindh government is not delaying this project in any way. There are some issues with the Red Line BRT project that are currently being resolved. No work was done on the project during the 9-month caretaker government, and at that time, there was negligence on the part of some officers, he said.

He extended his heartfelt New Year greetings to the entire nation and said I extend my heartfelt New Year greetings to the entire nation.

I hope this year brings happiness to Pakistanis all over the world, foreigners living in Pakistan, our Palestinian brothers, and all those who are victims of conflict and oppression.

He stated that the last cabinet meeting was held before the fall of the previous government, and the minutes of that meeting were misinterpreted by some incompetent officers, after which the work increased due to transfers. In the first meeting of the Sindh cabinet after the 2024 elections, SES, P&D stated in the cabinet meeting that tenders should be issued again for this project. “At that time, I made it clear that re-tendering would waste another year. We immediately made all efforts on an emergency basis and restarted the project.”

There is no delay on the part of the Sindh government or the transport department; all available resources are being utilized. The transfer of utilities is a significant problem. The Sindh government is ready to provide funds to relocate K-Electric poles.

The 96-inch K-4 water line passes through the middle of the BRT, and we cannot complete our work first and then dig again to lay the K-4 line. Showroom owners near Jamsheed Chowrangi are concerned that the project will harm the beauty of their showrooms and destroy their business.

These businessmen went to the World Bank, which funded the project, but were told it could not be changed, as things cannot be done based on the request of every individual.

He said we do not want any political worker or leader to be sent to a military court, but if someone attacks military installations, the case will go to their own court. As the then Prime Minister, Imran Khan supported military courts, but today, military courts are bad for him. Even today, the incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for the situation in Parachinar, he said.

