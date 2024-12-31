AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (2.82%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.99%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
DGKC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.48%)
FCCL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.81%)
HUBC 128.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.21%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.18%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.3%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (2.53%)
PRL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (9.37%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.69%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.18%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.21%)
TRG 71.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.1%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,418 Increased By 33.7 (0.27%)
BR30 38,819 Increased By 430.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 115,336 Increased By 76.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,254 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.13%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan poised for third straight yearly drop, Hong Kong dollar shines

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 10:38am

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI: China’s yuan edged up against the dollar on the last trading day of 2024, but looked set for its third straight year of losses hit by a triple-whammy of a broadly stronger greenback, falling Chinese yields and rising trade tensions with other economies.

Expectations of a slower pace of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year supported Treasury yields and widened their premium over their Chinese counterparts, which have been falling rapidly in the past few months to record low levels in anticipation of fresh stimulus to aid the economy.

Widening yield differentials have fed demand for dollar-denominated assets and pressured the yuan, traders and analysts said.

As of 0318 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.02% higher at 7.2982 to the dollar, but a whisker away from the psychologically important 7.3 mark, which was last visited in November 2023.

If it finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost about 2.75% to the dollar for the year, recording the third consecutive yearly drop for a cumulative 13% slump in that period.

Its offshore counterpart at 7.3104 yuan per dollar around midday.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1884 per dollar, and 948 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2832.

The PBOC’s midpoint rate has stayed on the firmer side of the key 7.2 level and stronger than market projections since mid-November, which traders and analysts widely interpret as a sign of rising unease over recent yuan declines.

Still, on the broader policy front, Reuters reported earlier this month that China’s top leaders and policymakers are considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 as they brace for higher US trade tariffs when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

China’s yuan slips to near 14-month low, poised for third straight yearly drop

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong dollar jumped to a three and a half year high against the greenback this week, as a surge in year-end funding demand sent the overnight borrowing rate to the highest level on record.

It last traded at 7.7640 per dollar around midday, and up 0.6% year-to-date.

The overnight Hong Kong interbank offered rate, known as Hibor and a gauge that measures the Hong Kong dollar’s liquidity conditions, remained elevated on Tuesday after jumping to 6.50357% a day earlier, the highest since the data was available in 2006.

Analysts said seasonal funding shortage and listed companies’ increasing dividend payments contributed to the tight liquidity.

State-owned Chinese companies were encouraged to increase dividend payouts this year and contributed to higher demand for the Hong Kong dollar, Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

“Especially banks need to replenish liquidity to meet regulatory requirements,” said Kimmy Tong, global market & FX strategist at Everbright Securities International.

“Additionally, state-owned companies listed in Hong Kong are increasing their dividends.”

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan poised for third straight yearly drop, Hong Kong dollar shines

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories