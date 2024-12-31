AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (2.82%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.99%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
DGKC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.48%)
FCCL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.81%)
HUBC 128.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.21%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.18%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.3%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (2.53%)
PRL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (9.37%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.69%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.18%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.21%)
TRG 71.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.1%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,418 Increased By 33.7 (0.27%)
BR30 38,819 Increased By 430.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 115,336 Increased By 76.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,254 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.13%)
Dec 31, 2024
Copper gains 4.2% in 2024 as positive China data counters strong dollar

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 10:37am

SHANGHAI: Most base metal prices rose on the last trading day of 2024, with copper posting a 4.2% year-on-year increase, driven by encouraging factory activity data from China that outweighed pressure from a stronger US dollar.

China’s manufacturing activity expanded for a third straight month in December but at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed, suggesting fresh stimulus measures are supporting the world’s second-largest economy.

The dollar remained strong and was set for significant gains in 2024 as investors prepared for fewer US rate cuts next year and the incoming Trump’s administration policies.

Rising US Treasury yields have been a boost for the dollar, with the key 10-year note hitting a more than seven-month high last week.

A stronger dollar makes it more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy greenback-priced commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $8,918 per metric ton by 0336 GMT, compared with the closing price of $8,559 on the last trading day of 2023.

“With the year’s end approaching, copper consumption is trending lower seasonally, while stocks have increased slightly,” analysts at Jinrui Futures said.

On a week-on-week basis, copper inventories in SHFE warehouses climbed 4.7% to 74,172 tons on Dec. 27. However, the level was the lowest in 10 months.

London copper dips as market awaits China data

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) slid 0.7% to 73,690 yuan ($10,097.15) a ton by the close of Asia morning trade.

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% at $2,552.5 a ton, nickel rose 0.5% to $15,495, zinc gained 0.6% to $3,036.5, tin fell 0.7% to $29,085, while lead was 0.1% lower at $1,948.

SHFE aluminium declined 0.2% to 19,805 yuan a ton, nickel fell 0.1% to 124,420 yuan, zinc gained 0.2% to 25,345 yuan, lead slid 0.5% to 16,740 yuan, and tin edged up 0.3% at 245,390 yuan.

