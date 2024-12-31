AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
Minister appreciates Qatar Islamic School

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:34am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, graced the first annual ceremony of Qatar Islamic School, Lahore, as the chief guest.

During the event, he lauded the students' outstanding performances in extracurricular activities and encouraged their continued efforts.

Addressing the gathering, the Finance Minister commended the school administration for its commitment to providing quality Islamic education alongside formal academics. He emphasized that the institution is playing a vital role in nurturing children with a balanced blend of religious and worldly education. He expressed admiration for the students' creative efforts to highlight significant issues such as the struggles of Kashmir and Palestine.

He noted that the awareness exhibited by the students regarding national and international matters is a testament to the school administration's success. Additionally, he urged the public to show solidarity with Palestine by boycotting Israeli products.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman emphasized that children are the future of the nation and that investment in their education and character building is the cornerstone of a secure and prosperous Pakistan. He extended his gratitude to the philanthropists supporting Qatar Islamic School and acknowledged their invaluable contributions to public service in North Lahore.

Reflecting on the area's development, the Minister lamented the neglect North Lahore faced over the past six years. He remarked, "When we resumed office, North Lahore was in a state of disrepair, with garbage piling up on streets. Those entrusted with governance after us failed to maintain even basic services like cleanliness."

He assured the audience of his government’s commitment to progress, stating, “The people have once again entrusted us with a five-year mandate. Over the next three years, we will deliver a transformative change that will be visible in every city, street, and neighborhood across the province. North Lahore will be developed into a model area, and we will set a precedent for sustainable development that stands the test of time."

