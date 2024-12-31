Aleema says IK seeks no deal, no foreign intervention

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Monday, made it clear that he would neither strike a deal with the powers that be nor seek foreign intervention for his release from jail, as all his cases are now in the final stage, and he will face them in courts.

“I have faced prison. I have faced all these cases. And when my cases are in the final stage, I will not make any deal. I will face my cases, whether it is in the court set in the jail, the trial court or high courts,” Aleema Khan said quoting Khan while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife Buhsra Bibi.

She said that besides the Al-Qadir Trust case and Toshakhana-II case, other cases against Khan are May 9 and November 26 cases.

“About May 9, Khan said that those who stole the CCTV footage of May 9 were perpetrators of the May 9 event,” she said while quoting Khan. She said that “Khan said that after May 9, 10,000 had been arrested.”

Aleema Khan further said that “Khan asked how you had forgiven those PTI leaders who had quit the party after May 9. Khan has reiterated his two demands formation of a judicial commission comprising three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court (SC) to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents and release of all PTI workers,” she said.

She said that many people are still missing after November 26.

Earlier, a special court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, till January 2 after recording the statement of a prosecution witness.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, recorded the statement of Cabinet Division section officer Benyamin.

The witness submitted details of gifts received by the accused.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court, and his wife appeared before the court.

Arshad Tabrez, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, appeared before the court and partially cross-examined the witness. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 2.

