AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 219.00 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.51%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.06%)
DCL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.53%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.07%)
DGKC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (4.92%)
FCCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
HUBC 128.80 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.95%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.85%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.30 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.45%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.35%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (2.33%)
PRL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.11%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.22%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.79%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,295 Increased By 1943.3 (1.75%)
KSE30 35,600 Increased By 560.5 (1.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil slips on Dalian weakness, market awaits further leads

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:50am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Monday, mirroring the drop in rival soyoils on the Dalian market, while the market awaited further triggers amid the holiday season.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,620 ringgit ($1,034.25) a metric ton by the midday break.

“Today’s futures will be lacklustre, tracking Dalian while waiting for the holiday season to be over for further leads,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 0.31% while its palm oil contract added 0.11%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.28%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged up on Monday in thin holiday trade ahead of the year-end as traders awaited more Chinese and US economic data later this week to assess growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Palm rises on bargain buying, stronger rival edible oils

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose a slight 0.02% against the US dollar, making the commodity a tad more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Cargo surveyors estimated Malaysian palm oil dropped 1.1%-4% between Dec. 1-25 and Nov. 1-25.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil slips on Dalian weakness, market awaits further leads

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories