AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 218.53 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.29%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.37%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.61%)
DGKC 104.10 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (5.17%)
FCCL 36.97 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.17%)
HUBC 128.58 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.77%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.31%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.49%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.35 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.52%)
PRL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.24%)
PTC 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
SEARL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.87%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.72%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.05%)
TRG 71.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.8%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 183 (1.53%)
BR30 37,992 Increased By 814.2 (2.19%)
KSE100 113,266 Increased By 1914.9 (1.72%)
KSE30 35,582 Increased By 543.1 (1.55%)
Dec 30, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-30

Rawalpindi: SNGPL refutes reports about 8-hour loadshedding

APP Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:26am

RAWALPINDI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi has refuted reports of eight-hour gas load shedding in any part of the city, emphasizing its efforts to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during the winter season.

Responding to a report in a local newspaper, the SNGPL spokesperson clarified that despite the increased demand during winter, continuous supply is being provided to domestic consumers.

To address supply challenges, senior officers are closely monitoring gas pressures, particularly for consumers at the farthest ends of the distribution network, under the directives of the General Manager, Rawalpindi. Emergency teams are on standby around the clock to promptly resolve any complaints.

The spokesperson also cautioned against the use of gas compressors, highlighting that such practices not only disrupt equitable distribution but also pose significant safety risks.

He warned that gas connections of those found using compressors are being disconnected.

GAS Rawalpindi SNGPL gas loadshedding

