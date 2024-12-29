96pc industries have installed emission control systems: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb claimed on Saturday that for the first time in history, 96% of industries in Lahore have installed emission control systems while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has sealed 21 industrial units for violating environmental laws.

The Minister claimed that at 5:00 AM Saturday, Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 98 which have now increased to 166. Following the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, several measures are being implemented to reduce environmental pollution.

Under the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to combat pollution. According to a survey by the urban unit, the percentage of industries in Lahore with air-cleaning systems was 43% in April 2024, which has now increased to 96% by December 2024.

Maryum Aurangzeb further stated that the Environment Protection Department has established 25 AQI monitoring stations in various cities, and work is rapidly progressing at 35 additional stations. From March 27 to December 27, the EPA conducted inspections of 2883 industrial units in Lahore, issued 860 notices, imposed fines of 45.6 million rupees, sealed 225 units, registered 105 FIRs, and demolished 56 units.

Notices have been issued to all industries for the installation of emission control systems, and strict actions will be taken against those violating environmental laws. Public awareness campaigns for environmental protection are ongoing, and financial assistance is being provided to industrialists for adopting eco-friendly technologies.

A joint strategy has been developed with industrialists for environmental improvement. The implementation of environmental laws is being ensured in all industrial areas of Lahore, and cooperation from the private sector is also being sought to eliminate pollution.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryum Aurangzeb said, “A clean and green Pakistan is our top priority, and efforts are ongoing to mitigate the effects of environmental changes. The public and industrialists should support the government so we can take further steps for environmental protection.”

To improve environmental standards, international models are being adopted, and the Environment Protection Department is being equipped with modern tools and additional powers to ensure environmental protection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024