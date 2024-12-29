JI praises youth’s interest in IT sector

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Munim Zafar Khan, has expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, citing the rising interest of youth in the information technology (IT) sector as a beacon of hope.

Addressing participants at the aptitude test for the Bano Qabil 4.0 program held at the Bahria Auditorium in Bahria Town, he emphasized the vital role of young Pakistanis in the country’s development.

Highlighting that youth comprise 65 percent of Pakistan’s population, Munim Zafar Khan said their patriotism and enthusiasm for IT are pivotal for the nation’s progress. He stressed the need to nurture this potential despite the challenges facing the country, such as inadequate education, healthcare, and justice facilities.

“The state is constitutionally obligated to provide education, yet resources are scarce,” he remarked. “However, our youth’s love for Pakistan and their resolve to excel can overcome these obstacles. Through education and the IT sector, they can pave the way for a brighter future.”

The Bano Qabil program, an initiative envisioned by JI’s Central Chief, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, aims to equip youth with IT skills and empower them to become self-reliant. Munim Zafar Khan encouraged participants to respect their parents and teachers, assuring them that such values would secure their success.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig shared the program’s progress and impact. He explained that Bano Qabil started a year and a half ago with five courses and has since expanded to offer 28 courses across 55 campuses.

“In November, Bano Qabil was launched nationwide, and we are hopeful for more positive developments,” Naveed Ali Baig said. “This program is inclusive, open to everyone, regardless of financial status, and aims to create opportunities for all. By enrolling in IT courses, youth can ensure a prosperous future for themselves and their families.”

