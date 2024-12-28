AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

Take ‘decisive action’ against TTP, PM asks Afghan govt

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday reiterated his call for Afghan government to take decisive actions against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been carrying out terror attacks inside Pakistan from across the border, saying it is unacceptable and a red line for Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his initial remarks, while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, regretted that TTP is operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terror attacks and killing innocent people inside Pakistan.

“This can’t go on. We have conveyed to the Afghan government that we want cordial relations with them but TTP should be stopped from killing our innocent people. This is a red line,” he declared.

“The activities of the TTP from Afghan territory against Pakistan are unacceptable,” he added.

The prime minister said that Afghanistan is a neighbouring country with a shared border stretched over thousands of kilometers due to which we seek amicable relations and collaboration in trade, economy and other sectors.

He called upon the Afghan government to develop a comprehensive strategy as Pakistan is ready for talk with them on the issue, but the strategy of holding talks while allowing the TTP to operate against Pakistan cannot be possible.

Sharif said that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are ready round the clock to defend the nation’s peace and security.

The prime minister also informed the cabinet that based on the advance-to-deposit ratio (ADR) established in collaboration with the banks and the government, Rs70 billion is expected to be contributed to the national treasury within one year and approximately Rs240 billion over a span of three years.

In recent years, he said that the banks had earned windfall profits due elevated interest rates, adding the issue will be approved by the cabinet prior to obtaining the final endorsement the President of Pakistan.

Referring to the 17th martyrdom anniversary of late ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the prime minister reflected on her as a courageous woman endowed with political wisdom and insight.

As the first female prime minister of the Islamic world, she always called for political coexistence and that was the reason, the PPP and the PML-N witnessed signing of historic Charter of Democracy (CoD) for the supremacy of parliament and democracy in the country.

He said that the services and sacrifice rendered by late Benazir Bhutto for democracy and the country were exemplary and would be remembered forever.

On the issue of the shortage of medicines in Parachinar, he said that the federal government had supplied 1,000 kilograms of medicines to the area via helicopter which also airlifted patients from the area, who are undergoing treatment in Islamabad.

He also apprised the meeting of his telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to condole the incident of tragic plane crash which killed 38 people and left 24 injured.

He also expressed optimism about further strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

The prime minister stated that preparations for the forthcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) champions trophy are complete and expressed optimism that people of Pakistan will get to see exceptional cricket.

Pakistan TTP Afghan government terrorists Pakistan and Afghanistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

