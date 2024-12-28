FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a new procedure for grant/ renewal of customs agents licenses through competitive process.

The FBR has amended Customs Rules, 2001 here on Friday through issuance of SRO.2071.

According to the FBR’s procedure, the Board shall each year on November 1, invite applications through advertisement in reputable newspapers from prospective eligible applicants for grant of customs agents licence through competitive process in accordance with the terms and conditions specified therein.

In case of first examination under these rules, the same shall be held any time after completion of hiring of an accredited institution for conducting of qualification test.

There shall be a qualification test for grant of customs agents licence to be conducted by an accredited institution to be specified in the advertisement published in two leading national newspapers.

The qualification test shall cover customs laws, allied regulations, rules and procedures, computer proficiency and knowledge of customs computerized system as set out in Appendix.

The existing provisional licence holders shall appear in the first examination to be conducted under this rule and if they fail to appear, their provisional licenses shall stand cancelled. There shall be two chances of appearance in the examination and on 2nd time failure, the provisional licence shall be blocked and last 3rd chance shall be available to them.

No application shall be considered for the grant of licence if the applicant fails to secure at least fifty percent marks in the written examination, FBR maintained.

A licence shall be blocked and proceedings for revocation or cancellation shall be initiated in the customs computerized system in the following cases: - (i); Reduction of aggregate points awarded in the customs computerized system to zero and failure to file any goods declaration within past one year and failure to appear for identification and confirmation before the licensing authority, FBR added.

