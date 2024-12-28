‘Imran is just an excuse, real target is N-programme’: says Bilawal

KARACHI: Apparently referring to the statements by President-elect Trump’s aide and other US lawmakers, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wondered “why those who conspired against Pakistan are raising voice for PTI founder Imran Khan”.

“We have to get united to deal with the conspiracy being hatched against us [Pakistan]. We have to think about the Pakistan and its defence while keeping aside politics,” the PPP chief said.

“They [international powers] are casting an evil eye on nuclear technology gifted by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.”

Expressing annoyance over “foreign interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs, the PPP chairman said: “Statements are being issued from US about our internal politics; these statements are just excuses.”

He said that the US lawmakers had nothing to do with democracy in Pakistan, adding: “PTI founder is just an excuse, their real target is Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme.”

“PTI founder should clarify his position about these statements.”

The PPP leader wondered that why those who had been issuing statements against Pakistan’s nuclear programmer are now raising their voices for Khan’s release.

He said that PTI and its founder should condemn these statements.

“There is an impression that a certain lobby wants to bring a government [in the country] that is ready to make a deal on anything [including nuclear programme].

Chairman PPP paid rich tributes to his mother and Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He stated that her courageous 30-year-long struggle has become a testament to history and is recognized worldwide. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the first Muslim woman to become Prime Minister of any country, and without a doubt, she was the true representative of this nation. She never compromised on her ideology, manifesto, or the rights of the people. She never bowed to any dictator or terrorist and stood firm till her last breath, fighting for the people.”

The PPP Chairman criticized the federal government for failing to fulfill agreements made with his party, particularly regarding flood relief and equitable development. “We voted for their bills, but our members of parliament return to their constituencies empty-handed,” he lamented, emphasizing that this approach is unsustainable.

Bilawal also raised concerns about the government’s policy on new canals, terming it a violation of the agreement made with the PPP.

He reiterated that the PPP would protect the rights of the people and find solutions to Pakistan’s problems. He stressed the need to set politics aside and prioritize the country’s defence against emerging international conspiracies.

Addressing President Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP Chairman urged him, as the representative of the federation, to advise the government to ensure consensus-based decision-making. He praised President Zardari’s leadership during his first term, which saw historic achievements like the 18th Amendment and provincial rights through consensus among political parties.

