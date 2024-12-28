Tax violations: Crackdown against marriage halls launched

KARACHI: Regional Tax Office-I (RTO-I) has launched crackdown against marriage halls in Karachi for alleged tax violations under Section 236CB of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

According to the details, the department has initially identified four marriage halls which had failed to comply with mandatory tax deduction and collection requirements on customer services.

“Despite repeated warnings and directives to collect appropriate taxes from customers and deposit the same to the government treasury, the marriage halls remained non-compliant, that led the enforcement actions against them,” officials said.

“This enforcement action reflects our commitment to ensuring all businesses meet their tax obligations,” they said. The tax authority warned that continued non-compliance could result in severe consequences, including premises closure and legal prosecution.

The crackdown is part of a broader FBR initiative to expand tax base and strengthen enforcement of existing tax laws.

Officials emphasized that marriage halls and other service providers must fulfill their role as tax collecting agents to avoid punitive measures.

