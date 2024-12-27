AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
European shares flat after Christmas break; set for modest weekly gains

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

Europe’s main stock index opened flat on Friday after a two-day holiday, but its modest gains earlier in the week have kept it on course to snap a two-week losing streak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 504.56 by 0811 GMT, leaving it with a 0.3% gain in the holiday-disrupted week. Across the region, Germany’s DAX shed 0.2%, as did Britain’s FTSE 100, while France’s CAC 40 was flat.

On the day, the energy sector led sectoral gains with a 0.3% increase, in tandem with oil prices.

European stocks tumble after Fed’s hawkish signal

Among stocks, Deliver Hero fell nearly 7% after Taiwan Fair Trade Commission blocked the German online takeaway food company’s sale of its Foodpanda business in the country to Uber, arguing it would decrease competition.

