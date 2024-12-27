AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Print Print 2024-12-27

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted the significance of a deep-rooted and robust Sino-Pak strategic partnership, describing it as a cornerstone for regional stability and a beacon of hope for global peace and prosperity.

Speaking at a function to unveil the sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chinese leader Mao Zedong, created by veteran Chinese artist Yuan Xikum, Sharif said that “we are proud of our collaboration in various fields right from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to cultural exchanges, education, and defense production.”

He said that the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China, spanning over many decades, serves as a testament to the shared principles of mutual respect, trust, and collaboration.

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

He stated that Jinnah was the founding father of Pakistan, emphasising that his exceptional leadership was instrumental in creation of Pakistan from the subcontinent, achieved through remarkable leadership and significant sacrifices rendered by Muslims.

Sharif appreciated Xikum’s “exceptional” craftsmanship in creating the sculptures of the two great leaders, saying that the artist has brilliantly captured the essence of the two iconic leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Xikum said that the greatness of both Jinnah and Zedong compelled him to make these sculptures, adding this was the most appropriate way to honour the 148th and 131st birth anniversaries of Jinnah and Zedong, respectively.

The event was specially organised to honour the significant contributions of Zedong and Jinnah in influencing the futures of their respective countries.

Zedong guided China through a revolutionary transformation, establishing the groundwork for its emergence as a global power.

In contrast, Jinnah, esteemed as the founder of Pakistan, led the initiative for the establishment of an independent nation for Muslims in South Asia.

Last year, Pakistan embassy in China unveiled similar statues of the two leaders in a ceremony attended by high-ranking Chinese officials and dignitaries.

Pakistan observes Jinnah’s birth anniversary annually on December 25, whereas, China commemorates Zedong’s birth anniversary on December 26 every year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

