GHQ attack case: Rashid moves SC against indictment

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday filed a petition in apex court, challenging his indictment in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

The petition, submitted by Rashid’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, contended that the charges against his client lack any credible evidence.

He argued that none of the 95 witnesses associated with the case identified him, nor was his name mentioned in the first information report (FIR).

He claimed he had no involvement in the attack on GHQ and requested the court to acquit him under Section 265 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which permits acquittal in cases where sufficient evidence is absent.

