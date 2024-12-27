Military court verdicts termed legal and transparent

KARACHI: Senator Lt-Gen Abdul Qayyum (Retd) addressed journalists at the Karachi Press Club, highlighting key national issues and providing actionable recommendations.

Recent military court decisions concerning individuals involved in unprecedented attacks on military installations are both legal and transparent. These proceedings ensure that the accused receive legal representation and are granted the right to appeal and judicial review in civilian courts, upholding the principles of justice and due process. These decisions adhere to Pakistan’s laws and fall under the Official Secrets Act of 1932.

1- Economic Progress: A Positive Sign

Recent economic indicators in Pakistan are encouraging including reduction in inflation rates, growth in foreign exchange reserves, and unprecedented rise in the stock exchange index and fifth consecutive reduction in interest rates.

2- Countering Terrorism: A National Priority

Terrorism remains Pakistan’s most significant challenge. In 2012, terrorism caused 2,300 casualties, which were reduced to 136 annually by 2019. However, recent years have seen unprecedented resurgence due to factors such as release of many hundreds dangerous terrorists and the abandonment of billions of dollars worth advanced weaponry by NATO countries in Afghanistan.

3- Revisiting Afghan Policy

Pakistan must reassess its Afghan policy. Key measures include:

• Strengthened military-to-military communication.

• High-level Foreign Ministry meetings.

• Direct summit level talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Effective domestic counterterrorism strategies to include, effective implementation of National Action Plan, reinvigorated intelligence and counter intelligence operations ,improved border security, effective governance in KP and Balochistan and swift prosecution of terrorists through military courts.

5- Addressing Regional Terrorism on Global Platforms

Regional terrorism, supported by entities like RAW, Al-Qaeda, BLA and IS-Khorasan, must be addressed at forums such as the UN and the SCO.

The Society welcomed recent political negotiations between the Government and opposition as a positive step toward stability. However, individuals spreading hatred against the Armed Forces or inciting rebellion must face strict legal action.

