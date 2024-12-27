Automated umbrellas to be installed at Data shrine: Dar

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that automated umbrellas will be installed here in the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Hajveri at a cost of Rs 650 million.

During a visit to the shrine, Dar asked the authorities concerned to ensure quality of development work with accelerated pace.

On this occasion, Secretary Auqaf Dr.Tahir Raza Bukhari briefed the Deputy PM about the on-going development projects at the shrine.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar visited the shrine and offered ‘fateha.’ He also prayed for the prosperity and progress of the country.

