PARTLY FACETIOUS: We have assassinated two of our prime ministers – Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

“I believe this much quoted sentence, delivered by US president John F. Kennedy, epitomizes patriotism.”

“Indeed it does, he was assassinated, wasn’t he!”

“Hey, we have assassinated two of our prime ministers – Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto.”

“I don’t think one can compare…”

“Well, there are conspiracy theories for the assassination in the US and the two assassinations in this country.”

“OK, there is that commonality, but the context is different.”

“Correct their deep state is defined as…”

‘No, NO I don’t want you to go there but anyway when I quoted Kennedy I was merely trying to draw your attention to the negotiations between PTI and those representing the…the…”

“Yeah, yeah, I get you. And the government side has asked for a written list of negotiating points…”

“Negotiating points defined as what the PTI’s starting points are.”

“Right, do you think this request for a written list would lead to their claiming that this was the NRO…”

“Hey, stop right there. Remember the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) hand wrote a 42 page affidavit rather than asking for a computer or typewriter?”

“So?”

“So the PML-N negotiators are really old school and have not mastered the latest…”

“Ah, that explains the ban on X and the…”

“With some of their leaders being whitelisted defined as excluded from the ban, which explains why they are on X.”

“But X is a social media platform…”

“The only platform the youngish members of the party have painstakingly learnt to engage in, and they have refused to entertain any other platform.”

“So it’s X or bust for them?”

“Yep, and X I win and X you lose sort of argument.”

“Interesting.”

