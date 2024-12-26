Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said that Army Chief General Asim Munir is working hard for the economic development of Pakistan.

Talking to media at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on Wednesday, Kamran Tessori said external powers are trying to stop Pakistan from going in the right direction and a political party has the support and funding of external powers to spoil things in the country.

Kamran Tessori said Pakistan is going through difficult times and the nation should not get disappointed.

Governor seeks traders’ role in sustainable uplift

Governor Tessori emphasized the need for national unity to counter the ill-intentions of Pakistan’s adversaries. He maintained that the entire nation is united in honouring the legacy of the Father of the Nation on December 25. He acknowledged that Pakistan is currently facing challenging but reassured the public that these hurdles would be overcome with collective effort.

The governor highlighted that Pakistan’s national economy is heading in the right direction, calling on citizens to actively contribute to the country’s progress. He also praised the military leadership for its collaboration with the government in addressing the ongoing economic crisis.

Tessori underscored the role of external forces in trying to hinder Pakistan’s prosperity. He accused foreign powers of backing certain political factions in efforts to destabilize the nation.

The governor emphasized Sindh’s pivotal role in the national economy and urged the people of Pakistan to work together to thwart any designs aimed at undermining the country’s stability.

He pointed out that external forces do not want Pakistan to prosper economically.

While referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said a political party is being supported by foreign powers and funding to create unrest in the country.