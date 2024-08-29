AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-29

Governor seeks traders’ role in sustainable uplift

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has urged businessmen and industrialists to prepare long-term economic plans and policies for sustainable economic development.

Speaking at Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), he said that stakeholders from the private sector should suggest 20-year policies for enhancing exports, industrial production and regional trade with neighbouring and friendly countries.

The socioeconomic situation is challenging in the country, our next generation will only be going to handle the future properly if we address them now, he said, adding urgent issues should be resolved immediately. “We have various issues of industries and we have to resolve them to lead our journey towards economic development.”

Apart from financial stability, our country needs to be stable in terms of security. At the same time, an empowered and effective local bodies system is required to address the public issues related to infrastructure and essential utilities, Governor said.

He assured that he would discuss the issues of industrialists with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

President FBATI Syed Raza Hussain said industries face multiple challenges in Karachi, which may ultimately drag them to closure. Electricity prices have skyrocketed in recent months as the FCA is being charged heavily from consumers of Karachi as compared to the consumers in other cities. The pending incremental benefit of Rs. 33 billion has not been passed on to industries of Karachi due to disagreement between the power utility and regulator, he added.

This power subsidy will give a great sigh of relief to industries of Karachi. Water is unavailable in different industrial zones, he said adding the provincial government also introduced taxes on subsoil water, and the cost of production also shot up.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Governor Sindh business community economic policies Sustainable economic growth industrialists Businessmen FBATI Kamran tessori socioeconomic development

Comments

200 characters

Governor seeks traders’ role in sustainable uplift

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories